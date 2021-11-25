News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Officers barred for 'shameful' misconduct over murdered sisters

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:32 AM November 25, 2021
Pc Jamie Lewis and  Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Allegations of gross misconduct against PC Jamie Lewis and former PC Deniz Jaffer have been found proven - Credit: PA

A police constable has been dismissed without notice for taking "inappropriate" photographs at the scene of a double murder in Wembley.

Danyal Hussein, 19, stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death in Fryent Country Park in June last year.

On June 17, allegations were made to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards that "non-official and inappropriate" photographs had been taken by police at the crime scene.

The officers in question, PC Jamie Lewis and former PC Deniz Jaffer, both pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at the Old Bailey on November 2.

Both men were granted conditional bail ahead of being sentenced in December.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held by the Met yesterday - November 24 - to determine whether the officers' actions had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

All allegations were found proven at the hearing chaired by assistant commissioner Helen Ball.

PC Jamie Lewis was dismissed without notice, while former PC Deniz Jaffer would have faced the same fate had he still been a serving officer.

AC Ball said: “The behaviour of PCs Lewis and Jaffer that day was shameful and fell very far below the standards we expect of all our officers.

"We do not want officers who act in such an unprofessional and disrespectful manner to be part of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman and we deeply regret the additional distress this matter has caused them. I am profoundly sorry, both personally and on behalf of the Met."

Handout still from CCTV footage dated 6/6/2020, timed at 0111, which has been shown to the jury at t

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

During the early hours of June 8 2020, PC Jaffer and PC Lewis were placed on the cordon to protect the crime scene.

They left their posts to take pictures on their mobile phones of the victims and the crime scene. They shared the images with other officers and, in PC Jaffer’s case, with members of the public via WhatsApp.

Both officers used the disrespectful and derogatory term “dead birds” to describe the victims while sharing the images.

The officers' behaviour came to light following an anonymous report from a concerned resident, with AC Ball thankful to them for "doing the right thing".

"We encourage all our officers and staff, and indeed members of the public, to report wrong-doing and we will act on those reports."

Sally Patterson
Cash Boyle
Cash Boyle
