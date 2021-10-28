Published: 4:41 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM October 28, 2021

Danyal Hussein sentenced to minimum 35 years in jail for murdering sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - Credit: Met Police

The mother of two sisters murdered by a "deluded" teenager has said she hopes he will never be released as he was jailed for at least 35 years.

Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death in Fryent Country Park in June last year.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

The Old Bailey heard he had embarked on a “campaign of vengeance” against random women in a failed bid to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery prize of £321 million.

Police tracked him down through DNA and uncovered a handwritten pledge to a demonic entity called King Lucifuge Rofocale to kill six women every six months, which was signed in blood.

Hussein, who has autism, declined to give evidence in his trial, claiming he was not responsible for the killings.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years after being found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein being sentenced by Mrs Justice Whipple as he appeared in court at the Old Bailey in London via video link from HMP Belmarsh. - Credit: PA

Hussein, who was sentenced at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh jail on Thursday (October 28), sat with his back to the court as the sisters’ mother the Venerable Mina Smallman looked on.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Smallman said "justice has been done" for her “beautiful girls”.

On Hussein, she said: “He’s just an obnoxious human being.

“He is a broken human being who, if he had not been caught, four other families may have been suffering what we have.

“Well he ain’t out there now and I think he is so deluded, come 35 years’ time they will not let him out. I will not let them.”

Nicole and Bibaa were found dead five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to the park on Sunday, June 7.

They were part of a group of about 10 people who congregated in the park from around 7pm on June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

They were both reported to police as missing late on Saturday, June 6, when they did not return home but officers were not deployed to the park until the next day.

Ms Smallman's partner found the bodies intertwined.

Officers then carried out a painstaking search and identified the DNA of an unknown male from blood on the knife, bodies and surrounding scene, which turned out to belong to Hussein, whose father's DNA had shown up on a database.

The court heard Hussein bought knives from Asda and a black balaclava on Amazon and signed up to a lottery betting website.

Hussein stalked his victims stabbing Ms Henry eight times and Ms Smallman 28 times as she bravely fought back.

He then dragged them into bushes where they lay undiscovered for 36 hours.

Over the next 10 days, Hussein spent £162.88 on lottery tickets and bets – all without success.

Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, outside the Old Bailey following sentencing of Danyal Hussein for 35 years. - Credit: PA

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Whipple said Hussein had dragged the bodies away and posed them in an embrace to “defile” them in death.

On the pact with the devil, she added: “I am sure that you performed these murders as part of that bargain which you thought would bring you wealth and power.

“Well, the wealth and power did not arrive; and nor did it happen that the police never found out about your crimes.

“I am sure you performed these murders as part of that bargain for wealth and power.

“Bizarre though your pact with the devil may appear to others, this was your belief system, your own commitment to the murder of innocent women.”

She added: “You committed these vicious attacks. You did it to kill. You did it for money and a misguided pursuit of power.”

Earlier, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC ruled out a whole life order for Hussein because of his age.

Det Insp Maria Green, said her thoughts and those of her colleagues were "always with" the sisters' family and friends.

“This has been a shocking and chilling case and I know the investigation will stay with all of those involved for a long time to come," she said.

“Danyal Hussein is a dangerous, arrogant and violent individual who from the outset has shown no remorse or acceptance of his actions."

Two police constables have been charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp, and are due to enter pleas on November 2.

This week the Independent Office for Police Conduct found the level of service provided by the Met over the weekend when the sisters went missing was “below the standard that it should have been”.