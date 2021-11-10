Pc Jamie Lewis leaves the Old Bailey in London, after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office. - Credit: PA

A police officer used “degrading and sexist” language as he shared pictures of two murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park on WhatsApp, it has emerged.

Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, had superimposed his face onto an image of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman’s bodies as they lay in bushes in the Kingsbury park last June.

Pc Jamie Lewis and Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

Lewis and his former colleague Deniz Jaffer, 47, based on the North East Command, took and shared pictures on WhatsApp, admitted misconduct in a public office during a hearing at the Old Bailey on November 2.

Following the guilty pleas, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) released more details of their conduct.

Former Pc Jaffer took four photographs on his personal mobile phone while he was positioned on the cordon in the park on June 8 last year.

In the early hours of the morning, he sent five photographs, including a duplicate, to Lewis, who then used a mobile app to superimpose his face onto of one of the photographs which showed the sisters in the background.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis shared photographs he had taken at the crime scene, which did not show the sisters, with a WhatsApp group of 42 colleagues, entitled “A Team group”.

The police watchdog said he “used degrading and sexist language to describe the victims at the crime scene he was protecting”.

Sisters Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman were tragically murdered in Fryent Country Park in Wembley. - Credit: PA

The IOPC said in a statement: “We know former officer Jaffer shared photographs he took of the sisters with two police colleagues and three members of the public.”

In addition to the criminal convictions, the watchdog found Lewis and Jaffer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

In total, 13 officers were investigated for potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour, the IOPC said.

Three out of six officers who allegedly were either aware of, received or viewed the inappropriate photographs and failed to challenge or report them also had a case to answer, the watchdog found.

Other probes which stemmed from the original investigation uncovered evidence that officers may have shared or used answers ahead of a police driving exam.

One officer may have taken and shared a photograph at the scene of a “sudden death” and two colleagues either knew about it, received or viewed it, the IOPC said.

Another police constable was found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct over the use of “discriminatory language” in a WhatsApp group.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in the park in the early hours of June 6 last year after celebrating Bibaa's 46th birthday.

Danyal Hussein, 19, was sentenced to a minimum 35 years for their murder on October 28.

Last week, the IOPC announced the findings from its investigation into how the Metropolitan Police handled the missing persons reports by the sisters’ friends and family.

The watchdog advised the Met to apologise to Ms Smallman and Ms Henry’s family for failings, saying the service over the weekend after their disappearance was “unacceptable”.