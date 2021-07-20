Police officers charged with taking inappropriate pictures of murdered sisters have trial postponed
The plea trial of two police officers accused of sharing pictures of two sisters' dead bodies in Kingsbury has been postponed.
Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park on June 7, 2020.
The sisters were murdered in the early hours of June 6 last year, after they were the last people left at an outdoor celebration for Bibaa's birthday on June 5.
It is alleged inappropriate photographs of the sisters were taken at the crime scene and shared on WhatsApp.
PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, based on the North East Command, were due to appear at the Old Bailey on July 13 to plead to a charge of one count of misconduct in public office.
However, the Old Bailey confirmed the trial has been postponed with "no date" logged.
Danyal Hussein, 19, from Blackheath, was found guilty of murdering both sisters.
He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on September 22.
