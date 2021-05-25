Published: 12:16 PM May 25, 2021

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

A man is due to appear at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of a missing Cricklewood woman.

Agnes Akom, also known as Dora, was last seen in Cricklewood Broadway on May 9.

She was reported missing two days later and an investigation was launched.

Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street, Notting Hill, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (May 26) charged with her murder.

Paizan was arrested on May 18 in connection with Agnes’s disappearance and was charged with her murder on May 23.

Searches are ongoing in north London in connection with Agnes' disappearance.

Agnes’ body has not yet been found, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson said: "Detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.