Published: 4:27 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM May 19, 2021

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman from Cricklewood.

Agnes Akom, also known as ‘Dora’, is believed to have left her home address in the Cricklewood Broadway area on the morning of Sunday, May 9.

Agnes Akom is missing from Cricklewood and last seen wearing her faux fur white coat pictured - Credit: Met Police

She was reported missing on May 11.

On Monday, (May 18) at 11.30pm, a 63 year-old man was arrested in North Acton on suspicion of murder and false imprisonment.

He was taken into custody at a north London police station, Scotland Yard said.

The man is believed to be known to Agnes.

Police continue to appeal to the public for any information relating to Agnes’s whereabouts, as the search to locate her continues.

She is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build, blonde-haired, and is believed to have been wearing a distinctive white faux-fur coat which she is seen wearing in the pictures, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers on the day she first went missing.

Det Chf Insp Neil John said: “Our officers are working tirelessly to locate Agnes, who has now not been seen or heard from in 10 days.

"There are serious concerns for Agnes’s safety and it is our priority to find her as soon as possible.

“We are conducting extensive searches in the Park Royal and Holland Park areas today following last night’s arrest, and are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities to build a clear picture of her movements.

"We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work.

"If you may have seen Agnes, or have any information on her whereabouts over the past 10 days, please contact police.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.

The incident room can also be contacted directly on 0208 3580 100.

In an emergency call 999.