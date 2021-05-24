Man charged with murder of Agnes Akom

Published: 11:26 AM May 24, 2021

A man has been charged with the murder of Agnes Akom. - Credit: Met Police

A 63-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who is still missing from Cricklewood.

Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen in Cricklewood Broadway on Sunday, May 9.

The young woman was reported missing two days later and an investigation was launched.

Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on May 18 in connection with Agnes’ disappearance.

On Sunday evening ( May 23), he was charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (May 24)

A Met spokesperson said: "Agnes’ body has not yet been found.

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood - Credit: Met Police

"Detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant."

Agnes is approximately 5ft 5ins, proportionate build, blonde-haired, and is believed to have been wearing a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.