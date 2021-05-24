Man charged with murder of Agnes Akom
- Credit: Met Police
A 63-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who is still missing from Cricklewood.
Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen in Cricklewood Broadway on Sunday, May 9.
The young woman was reported missing two days later and an investigation was launched.
Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on May 18 in connection with Agnes’ disappearance.
On Sunday evening ( May 23), he was charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (May 24)
A Met spokesperson said: "Agnes’ body has not yet been found.
"Detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant."
Agnes is approximately 5ft 5ins, proportionate build, blonde-haired, and is believed to have been wearing a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers.
Most Read
- 1 Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected
- 2 Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder as Cricklewood woman still missing
- 4 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
- 5 Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis
- 6 Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green
- 7 Man charged with murder of Agnes Akom
- 8 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
- 9 Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint
- 10 Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.