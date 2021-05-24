News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of Agnes Akom

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:26 AM May 24, 2021   
Agnes Akom

A man has been charged with the murder of Agnes Akom. - Credit: Met Police

A 63-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who is still missing from Cricklewood.

Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen in Cricklewood Broadway on Sunday, May 9.

The young woman was reported missing two days later and an investigation was launched.

Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on May 18 in connection with Agnes’ disappearance.

On Sunday evening ( May 23), he was charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (May 24)

A Met spokesperson said: "Agnes’ body has not yet been found.

Agnes Akom is missing from Cricklewood and last seen wearing her faux fur white coat pictured

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood - Credit: Met Police

"Detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant."

Agnes is approximately 5ft 5ins, proportionate build, blonde-haired, and is believed to have been wearing a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected
  2. 2 Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley
  3. 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder as Cricklewood woman still missing
  1. 4 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
  2. 5 Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis
  3. 6 Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green
  4. 7 Man charged with murder of Agnes Akom
  5. 8 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
  6. 9 Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint
  7. 10 Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

UK year 4 Mathletics winner, nine-year-old Rayan, from Alperton

Education News

Alperton schoolboy crowned UK 'mathlete' winner

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Akom

Missing People

Police appeal for missing woman from Cricklewood

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police officer caught drink driving

Police officer convicted after being caught drink driving

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Malorees Junior and Infant School 

Education News

Parents 'not consulted' on restructuring of Brondesbury Park primary school

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon