Police appeal for missing woman from Cricklewood

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

Police are "increasingly concerned" about a 20-year-old woman who's been missing from Cricklewood for nine days.

Agnes Akom, also known as ‘Dora’, is believed to have left her home address in the Cricklewood Broadway area on the morning of Sunday, May 9.

She was reported missing two days later on May 11 and has been silent on social media "which is completely out of character," Det Chf Insp Neil John said.

Agnes Akom is missing from Cricklewood and last seen wearing her faux fur white coat pictured - Credit: Met Police

Agnes, a Hungarian national who has been living in the UK for five years, is known to frequent the Cricklewood and Perivale areas of London.

She is approximately 5ft 5ins, proportionate build, blonde-haired, and is believed to have been wearing a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers.

Det Chf Insp John, said: “We are increasingly concerned for the safety of Agnes who has now been missing for over nine days, during which time she not been in contact with any of her family or friends, nor has she been on social media, which is completely out of character.

“Our officers are working around the clock in the effort to locate Agnes, utilising all investigative opportunities and following every lead possible.

“We are asking for the public’s help to find Agnes. If you have any information, or may have seen her, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067.

The incident room can also be contacted direct on 02083580100.

Information may also be given to the charity Missing People.

Visit: www.missingpeople.org.uk