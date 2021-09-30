Five of Brent's favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways

Published: 5:26 PM September 30, 2021

Sanjeev Kapoor, one of Indias most recognised chefs, has opened The Yellow Chilli in Wembley Central. Picture: Rashmi Narayan - Credit: Rashmi Narayan

Looking for the best bhaji's and biryani's in Brent and Kilburn?

Brent's diverse borough is home to some of the best curry houses in the capital. We asked readers what their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways are in the area.

Here is a selection of north west London's finest curry houses.

Yellow Chilli in Wembley Central Shopping Centre

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian legend with decades of experience - Credit: Yellow Chilli

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor opened his Indian restaurant earlier this year.

Drawing on the mega chef's extensive travels across India, the menu features dishes from the four corners of the subcontinent.

Visitors can enjoy dishes including crescent ring ‘Punjabi’ samosas, marinated prawns, stuffed spinach dumplings in tomato sauce and mango butter Chicken.

Bhavna's, Willesden High Road and College Road, Kensal Green

Bhavna's sweet selection - Credit: Perry Saxon

The vegetarian takeaway opened a second counter at the Kensal Store, in College Road, Kensal Green earlier this year.

While Bhavna’s original store sells typical Indian snacks and sweets like bhel puri and barfis, the new counter is centred around serving a variety of vegetarian curries, samosas, and spring rolls.

Aroma Lounge, in Llanover Road, north Wembley

Bills itself as "the best Indian restaurant in Wembley".

"Without our sense of smell, our only taste sensations would be sweet, sour, salty and bitter. The aroma contributes to the flavours we discern on our plates. We are Aroma Lounge, the best Indian restaurant in Wembley."

Maru's Bhajia Potatoes, Ealing Road, Alperton

Maru's says on its facebook page: "Our speciality is fresh Maru's bhajia with delicious passion juice. Our roots are in Nairobi, Kenya, but we have been on Ealing Road for many years."

Vijay, Willesden Lane

This curry house was established in 1964 and serves traditional South Indian cooking.

It was the winner of the London Curry Awards in 2019 and the London Asian Awards the same year.

As well as mouth watering meat, fish and seafood dishes, a special vegan menu is available.