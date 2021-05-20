Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley
- Credit: Yellow Chilli
India's celebrity "mega chef" has opened his first UK restaurant in Wembley.
Indian food legend Sanjeev Kapoor has an executive role at Yellow Chilli, in Wembley Central Shopping Centre.
Chef Kapoor has his own TV channel in India, has published more than 200 cookery books and has around 80 restaurants around the world.
It's not an understatement to say he's big business.
Chef Kapoor will make visits to the restaurant "as and when time and opportunity permits" but he has a team of senior chefs who have been associated with him for a long time.
Drawing on the mega chef's extensive travels across India, the menu features dishes from the four corners of the subcontinent.
Visitors can enjoy dishes including Crescent Ring ‘Punjabi’ Samosas, marinated prawns, stuffed spinach dumplings in tomato sauce and Mango Butter Chicken.
Most Read
- 1 Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder as Cricklewood woman still missing
- 3 QPR offer Carroll and Owens new deals as they announce retained list
- 4 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
- 5 Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint
- 6 Man arrested and knife found after police chase through Willesden Green
- 7 Police officer convicted after being caught drink driving
- 8 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week
- 9 QPR sign midfielder Sam Field on a permanent deal from West Brom
- 10 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
The new restaurant was open for a few weeks before lockdown measures were enforced in 2020 and have survived through offering takeaways.
A spokesperson said: "Prepared with age-old techniques and finesse, Sanjeev Kapoor’s menus are a labour of love, offering an outstanding restaurant experience that goes far beyond the traditional curry house blueprint."
Visit: theyellowchilli.co.uk