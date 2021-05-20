Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley

Published: 5:27 PM May 20, 2021

India's celebrity "mega chef" has opened his first UK restaurant in Wembley.

Indian food legend Sanjeev Kapoor has an executive role at Yellow Chilli, in Wembley Central Shopping Centre.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has his own TV channel and has written more than 200 books - Credit: Filmi Tadka

Chef Kapoor has his own TV channel in India, has published more than 200 cookery books and has around 80 restaurants around the world.

It's not an understatement to say he's big business.

Chef Kapoor will make visits to the restaurant "as and when time and opportunity permits" but he has a team of senior chefs who have been associated with him for a long time.

Drawing on the mega chef's extensive travels across India, the menu features dishes from the four corners of the subcontinent.

Visitors can enjoy dishes including Crescent Ring ‘Punjabi’ Samosas, marinated prawns, stuffed spinach dumplings in tomato sauce and Mango Butter Chicken.

The new restaurant was open for a few weeks before lockdown measures were enforced in 2020 and have survived through offering takeaways.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian legend with decades of experience - Credit: Yellow Chilli

A spokesperson said: "Prepared with age-old techniques and finesse, Sanjeev Kapoor’s menus are a labour of love, offering an outstanding restaurant experience that goes far beyond the traditional curry house blueprint."

Visit: theyellowchilli.co.uk