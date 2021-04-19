Indian food store opens second outlet in Kensal Green
After serving the Brent Community for almost 40 years, a vegetarian Indian takeaway has launched a second outlet.
Bhavna's, in Willesden High Road, has opened a counter at the Kensal Store, in College Road, Kensal Green.
While Bhavna’s original store sells typical Indian snacks and sweets like bhel puri and barfis, the new counter is centred around serving a variety of vegetarian curries, samosas, and spring rolls.
Originally Bhavna’s counter was at the back of the store, but, after their food proved to be a hit with the locals, it shifted to the front which has made it more visible and accessible to the shoppers.
In branching out to Kensal Green, proprietor Kalyan Patel, said he aims to broaden his customer base, bolster his sales, and help out the recently opened Kensal Store.
“We had a huge response,” Kalyan said. “Even in the lockdown it’s done well for us.”
