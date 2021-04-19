News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Indian food store opens second outlet in Kensal Green

Perry Saxon

Published: 4:27 PM April 19, 2021   
Store front of Bhavna's Kensal Store

Store front of Bhavna's Kensal Store - Credit: Saxon

After serving the Brent Community for almost 40 years, a vegetarian Indian takeaway has launched a second outlet.

Bhavna's, in Willesden High Road, has opened a counter at the Kensal Store, in College Road, Kensal Green.

Kalyan Patel owner Bhavna in Willesden and Kensal Green

Kalyan Patel owner Bhavna in Willesden and Kensal Green - Credit: Perry Saxon

While Bhavna’s original store sells typical Indian snacks and sweets like bhel puri and barfis, the new counter is centred around serving a variety of vegetarian curries, samosas, and spring rolls. 

Bhavna counter in The Kensal Store

Bhavna counter in The Kensal Store - Credit: Perry Saxon

Originally Bhavna’s counter was at the back of the store, but, after their food proved to be a hit with the locals, it shifted to the front which has made it more visible and accessible to the shoppers.

Bhavna's sweet selection

Bhavna's sweet selection - Credit: Perry Saxon

In branching out to Kensal Green, proprietor Kalyan Patel, said he aims to broaden his customer base, bolster his sales, and help out the recently opened Kensal Store. 

