Published: 12:37 PM June 16, 2021

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

Forensic officers are to remain in Neasden "for some days to come" after human remains were found during a search for Agnes Akom.

Agnes, known as Dora by friends and family, went missing from Cricklewood Broadway on May 9.

The 20-year-old was reported missing two days later.

Police continue to scour Neasden Recreation Ground after human remains found are believed to be missing Agnes Akom - Credit: David Nathan

A number of searches have been undertaken throughout the course of the investigation, Scotland Yard said.

An initial search was conducted at a commercial premises in North Acton Road, Ealing, which detectives believe to the principal scene of the investigation.

Neasden Recreation Ground is a base as police continue to search for Agnes Akom after human remains found - Credit: David Nathan

Police and forensic colleagues are expected to remain at a secondary location in Neasden Recreation Ground, in Aboyne Road, for some days to come as they maintain the scene and complete site examinations following the discovery of human remains on Monday (June 14).

A Met spokesperson said: "We understand the concern by heightened police activity and urge anyone with concerns to approach patrolling officers, contact their local Neighbourhoods Policing Team or call police by dialling 101.

Cordons in place in Neasden Recreation Ground - Credit: David Nathan

You may also want to watch:

Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on May 18 in connection with Agnes’ disappearance.

Forensic officer scours Neasden Recreation Ground looking for clues into Agnes Akom's disappearance - Credit: David Nathan

He was charged with murder on May 23 and remains in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 6.