Published: 6:04 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 6:06 PM June 15, 2021

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

Human remains have been found in Neasden in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old Cricklewood woman.

On Monday (June 14) human remains were found by officers searching Neasden Recreation Ground, in Aboyne Road.

Agnes Akom, also known as Dora, left her home address in Cricklewood Broadway on May 9.

The 20-year-old was reported missing two days later.

Agnes, who moved to the UK from Hungary three years ago, was not seen or heard from since the day of her disappearance and was silent on social media which was "completely out of character", the Met Police previously reported.

Met officers await forensic identification and Agnes' family have been informed of this development.

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Chf Insp Neil John, senior investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “The discovery of human remains by my colleagues searching the area is both shocking and deeply disturbing for everyone concerned, in particular for Agnes’s family who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"I request that their privacy is respected as this very difficult time.

“I expect my team and forensic colleagues to remain at Neasden Recreation Park for some days to come as they maintain the scene and complete their site examinations.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience as we continue with our enquiries in the recreation ground.”

Cordons were in place at the Neasden park at the end of May as officers scoured the grounds and a nearby industrial estate.

Officers are not discussing the circumstances of the discovery any further at this stage, the Met added.

Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street, Notting Hill, has been charged with her murder.