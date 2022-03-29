Opening of inflatable theme park in Colindale postponed
- Credit: Inflata Nation
The opening of a new inflatable theme park in Brent has been postponed.
Inflata Nation was set to launch its new site at Colindale Retail Park in Edgware Road this Saturday (April 2).
But the opening of the indoor arena has been pushed back due to a delay in the manufacture of bespoke inflatables.
Inflata Nation Colindale owners Mitesh and Dipti Pindoria said a new date in May is expected to confirmed shortly.
They said: "Since the news broke that we were opening we have had lots of people asking when they would be able to book a bounce session – the feedback had been extremely promising.
"But we wanted to make sure everything was absolutely perfect before we did open the doors and it has meant that we’ve had to push the date back slightly.
"We have encountered some unexpected delays with the manufacture of the inflatables, which are being designed and created specifically for the Colindale site.
"But we feel it will be well worth the wait as this is the first indoor inflatable theme park in London and a fun experience like no other for people of all ages."
Inflata Nation Colindale will offer features including a “mighty tipping slide”, bouncy balls, an obstacle course, a giant ball pool and a special area for children under four.
It will also be available to host children’s parties, with a dedicated party room and host, and has two cafes serving food and drink.
Inflata Nation has eight other sites including in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle.
The company says the Colindale theme park will create 30 jobs, which include the chance to test the inflatables each morning.
One-hour bounce sessions will cost £8.50 for children under four or £13.50 for everyone else.
Spectators, non-walkers and babies in arms will be admitted free.