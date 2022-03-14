How do you fancy using inflatables for your job? Fun site needs 30 staff

The inflatable park is set to open next month - Credit: Inflata Nation

The new Inflata Nation site is set to create 30 jobs when it opens in Colindale Retail Park next month.

The site on Edgware Road offers 9,000sq feet of inflatables, with the bouncy features suitable for both kids and adults.

And the perk, for potential applicants, is that staff also can also use the attractions before the customers arrive.

Inflata Nation Colindale owners Dipti and Mitesh Pindoria said that means hurtling down giant slides, leaping into ball pools and running through an obstacle course – all in the name of work.

A joint statement added: “We always want enthusiastic and personable staff who can demonstrate great customer service and who are not afraid to work hard.

“But we like to create a great working environment.

“Each morning, as part of the arena's 'health check’, staff have to put the inflatables to the test. And we like to think it’s a fun way to start any working day.”