News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Business

How do you fancy using inflatables for your job? Fun site needs 30 staff

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:55 PM March 14, 2022
The inflatable park is set to open next month

The inflatable park is set to open next month - Credit: Inflata Nation

The new Inflata Nation site is set to create 30 jobs when it opens in Colindale Retail Park next month. 

The site on Edgware Road offers 9,000sq feet of inflatables, with the bouncy features suitable for both kids and adults.

And the perk, for potential applicants, is that staff also can also use the attractions before the customers arrive. 

Inflata Nation Colindale owners Dipti and Mitesh Pindoria said that means hurtling down giant slides, leaping into ball pools and running through an obstacle course – all in the name of work. 

A joint statement added: “We always want enthusiastic and personable staff who can demonstrate great customer service and who are not afraid to work hard.

“But we like to create a great working environment. 

“Each morning, as part of the arena's 'health check’, staff have to put the inflatables to the test. And we like to think it’s a fun way to start any working day.”

Kilburn News
Brent News

Don't Miss

Islamia School for Girls in Brent

Ofsted find fee-paying school had mice and electrical faults

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Maitrise Hotel in Wembley, Brent, to become a HMO after permission granted by council at fourth time of asking

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or withdrawn in...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Nicola Tomlin says her dog Phoenix was poisoned in Gladstone Park, Brent

London Live News

'He died in my arms': Brent dog owners demand action after poisonings

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The town hall are proposing to rise council tax 4.99 per cent

Fears Brent family homes could be replaced by tower blocks

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon