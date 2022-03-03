Inflatable water park to open in Colindale

Starring super slides, games and obstacle courses, an inflatable water park is set to open in Brent next month.

Inflata Nation, which has already delivered popular attractions in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Glasgow, believes the site also has the potential to be a hit.

The company says 30 jobs will be created at their ninth centre, which will be at Colindale Retail Park in Edgware Road.

Matt Ball, chief executive of Inflata Nation, said: “Months of hard work and dedication have gone into bringing Inflata Nation to Colindale and we can’t wait for our guests to come and see it for themselves.

“The franchise has been hugely popular in other major cities such as Manchester and Glasgow and I firmly believe it will be a hit here too.

“It has all the ingredients for an unbeatable day out for kids and parents, with a range of fun features and events to suit every taste.

“I’m convinced it will become a must-visit destination for families across Brent and beyond and we look forward to welcoming each and every guest.”

The centre can play host to 110 customers at a time and it is slated to open on April 2.

It will open from 10am to 8pm daily, with the last bouncing session at 7pm.

A computer generated image as to how the park could look. - Credit: Inflata Nation

Mr Ball added: “And it will boast a whole host of inflatable features that have made the franchise’s other UK centres so popular.

“These include an inflatable assault course, a large bouncy ‘bubble’ section, a dedicated area for under fours with a slide and ball pool and a lake-style obstacle course.”

It will also be available for bookings for events such as birthday parties.

Further information on pricing and classes will be announced in due course.

For more information, visit www.inflatanation.com