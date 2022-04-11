An application to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a temporary period of five years has been approved, after a previous application was withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing building - pictured - to erect a 23-storey building providing 139 homes - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish this existing building to erect a 23-storey building providing 139 new homes.

Where: Prospect House, North Circular Road, Stonebridge, NW10 7GH

When: Application validated - March 28

Reference: 22/1145

Further information: A planning statement included with this proposal states that 35pc of these units will be affordable housing, with a mix of 28 one-bedroom, 82 two-bedroom and 29 three-bedroom flats.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to install a falafel kiosk in available space on Kingsbury Road - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to install a falafel takeaway kiosk on vacant pavement space near Brampton Road.

Where: 560 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury, NW9 9HJ

When: Application validated - March 28

Reference: 22/0882

Further information: While the address for this application is listed as 560 Kingsbury Road, pictures accompanying the scheme indicate that its intended location is in front of 532-534 Kingsbury Road.

There are two Bombay Spice restaurants in the vicinity; Bombay Spice Nashta House is located at 560, while Bombay Spice Restaurant & Bar - included in the accompanying pictures - is located at 532-534.

Approved

An application to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a temporary period of five years has been approved, after a previous application was withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal is to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.

Where: Land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10 0PW

When: Application received - February 25 / Decision issued - March 18

Reference: 22/0712

Further information: A previous application - reference 22/0273 - was submitted in January before being withdrawn in March.

A temporary community space is sought because the existing facilities at Henderson House are considered too small.

The new building will sit on a vacant site next to Sufra Food Bank.