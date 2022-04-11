News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Brent

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:46 PM April 11, 2022
Application submitted to build on land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10

An application to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a temporary period of five years has been approved, after a previous application was withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent? 

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Application submitted to demolish building in Stonebridge Park, NW10 7GH

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing building - pictured - to erect a 23-storey building providing 139 homes - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish this existing building to erect a 23-storey building providing 139 new homes.

Where: Prospect House, North Circular Road, Stonebridge, NW10 7GH

When: Application validated - March 28

Reference: 22/1145

Further informationA planning statement included with this proposal states that 35pc of these units will be affordable housing, with a mix of 28 one-bedroom, 82 two-bedroom and 29 three-bedroom flats.

Submitted

Application submitted to install kiosk in space adjacent to Indian restaurant in Kingsbury

An application has been submitted to install a falafel kiosk in available space on Kingsbury Road - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to install a falafel takeaway kiosk on vacant pavement space near Brampton Road.

Where: 560 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury, NW9 9HJ

When: Application validated - March 28

Reference: 22/0882

Further information: While the address for this application is listed as 560 Kingsbury Road, pictures accompanying the scheme indicate that its intended location is in front of 532-534 Kingsbury Road.

There are two Bombay Spice restaurants in the vicinity; Bombay Spice Nashta House is located at 560, while Bombay Spice Restaurant & Bar - included in the accompanying pictures - is located at 532-534. 

Approved

Application submitted to build on land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10

An application to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a temporary period of five years has been approved, after a previous application was withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal is to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.

Where: Land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10 0PW

When: Application received - February 25 / Decision issued - March 18 

Reference: 22/0712

Further information: A previous application - reference 22/0273 - was submitted in January before being withdrawn in March.

A temporary community space is sought because the existing facilities at Henderson House are considered too small.

The new building will sit on a vacant site next to Sufra Food Bank.

