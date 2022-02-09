Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Brent
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This proposal seeks to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.
Where: Pitfield Way, Neasden, NW10 0PW
When: Application received - January 26
Reference: 22/0273
Further information: As well as being a community space, Brent Council wants to use this temporary facility to hold engagement events as part of the St Raphael’s Estate regeneration.
The future of this estate has been debated for a number of years; last August, it was confirmed that only an "infill plan" can go ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Fire breaks out at Willesden takeaway shop in grill accident
- 2 Harlesden police team launched to make residents feel safer
- 3 Most expensive houses sold in your north London borough in 2021
- 4 6 best kebab shops in north London as voted by locals
- 5 Colindale: Have your say on 252-home plan
- 6 Rogue landlords issued banning orders over unsafe home
- 7 Wembley pupils become Eco Leaders
- 8 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
- 9 Covid patient numbers declining at most north London NHS trusts
- 10 Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
What: This proposal seeks to demolish Priory House and erect a four-storey building comprising offices and general industry space.
Where: Marsh Road, Wembley, HA0 1ES
When: Application received - January 26
Reference: 22/0274
Further information: A previous application to demolish this building - to add a health centre alongside the above amenities - was withdrawn in January 2021 following feedback that it was likely to be refused.
Amendments have since been made to the scheme, including the removal of the health centre.
Granted
What: This proposal seeks to redevelop part of High Road to provide a building of up to eight storeys, comprising 44 flats, retail space, a community centre and new vehicular access onto London Road.
Where: 435-441 and 441A High Road, Wembley, HA9 7AB
When: Application received - July 9 2019 / Application approved - February 7 2022
Reference: 19/2459
Further information: This proposal aims to erect a building of up to eight storeys, with retail on the ground floor, 44 residential units and a community centre.
The existing building was originally a 1950s two-storey cinema.
Refused
What: This proposal seeks to erect a single storey building for mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway use, incorporating a drive-through facility.
Where: Asda, Forty Lane, Wembley, HA9 9EX
When: Application received - December 13 2021 / Application refused - February 7 2022
Reference: 21/4540
Further information: The proposed site is an area in the south-eastern corner of the Asda car park.
One of the reasons for refusal related to health; the scheme - featuring a takeaway - would be located less than 400m of Chalkhill Primary School, Lycée International de Londres Winston Churchill and Ark Academy.