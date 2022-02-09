An application has been submitted to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a temporary period of five years - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

What: This proposal seeks to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.

Where: Pitfield Way, Neasden, NW10 0PW

When: Application received - January 26

Reference: 22/0273

Further information: As well as being a community space, Brent Council wants to use this temporary facility to hold engagement events as part of the St Raphael’s Estate regeneration.

The future of this estate has been debated for a number of years; last August, it was confirmed that only an "infill plan" can go ahead.

An application has been submitted to demolish Priory House and erect a four-storey building comprising offices and general industry - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal seeks to demolish Priory House and erect a four-storey building comprising offices and general industry space.

Where: Marsh Road, Wembley, HA0 1ES

When: Application received - January 26

Reference: 22/0274

Further information: A previous application to demolish this building - to add a health centre alongside the above amenities - was withdrawn in January 2021 following feedback that it was likely to be refused.

Amendments have since been made to the scheme, including the removal of the health centre.

Granted

An application to demolish and redevelop part of High Road in Wembley has been approved after initially being lodged in 2019 - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal seeks to redevelop part of High Road to provide a building of up to eight storeys, comprising 44 flats, retail space, a community centre and new vehicular access onto London Road.

Where: 435-441 and 441A High Road, Wembley, HA9 7AB

When: Application received - July 9 2019 / Application approved - February 7 2022

Reference: 19/2459

Further information: This proposal aims to erect a building of up to eight storeys, with retail on the ground floor, 44 residential units and a community centre.

The existing building was originally a 1950s two-storey cinema.

Refused

An application to erect a single storey building for mixed restaurant and hot food take-away - with a drive-through facility - has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal seeks to erect a single storey building for mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway use, incorporating a drive-through facility.

Where: Asda, Forty Lane, Wembley, HA9 9EX

When: Application received - December 13 2021 / Application refused - February 7 2022

Reference: 21/4540

Further information: The proposed site is an area in the south-eastern corner of the Asda car park.

One of the reasons for refusal related to health; the scheme - featuring a takeaway - would be located less than 400m of Chalkhill Primary School, Lycée International de Londres Winston Churchill and Ark Academy.