Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or withdrawn in Brent

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:13 PM March 8, 2022
Updated: 5:17 PM March 8, 2022
Maitrise Hotel in Wembley, Brent, to become a HMO after permission granted by council at fourth time of asking

An application to convert the Maitrise Hotel in Wembley into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been granted at the fourth time of asking - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent? 

Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Application lodged to demolish 88 and 90 Wembley Road, Brent, HA9 7HG

An application has been submitted to demolish these two houses to erect a two-storey building with loft space for 13 HMO rooms - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish an existing pair of semi-detached properties to erect a two-storey building for use as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with 13 rooms.

Where: 88 and 90 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7HG

When: Application received - February 21 

Reference: 22/0604

Further information: The proposed development would provide five rooms on the ground and first floors respectively, while the second floor would contain three rooms. 

All rooms would have access to amenity space in the rear of the HMO, while parking provision stands at three spaces. 

Brent Council receive application to change betting shop on Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3HP, into restaurant

An application to change a now-vacant betting shop in Cricklewood Broadway into a restaurant/café has been submitted to Brent Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing betting shop - currently vacant - into a restaurant/café.

Where: 233-235 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3HP

When: Application received - February 24

Reference: 22/0700

Further information: The site has not been used as a betting shop since August 2020. 

A previous application (21/4060) was refused in December 2021 because it failed to "establish that there would not be neighbour amenity impacts to the adjacent residential occupiers in terms of noise and odour".

Granted

What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing hotel into a 21-unit HMO for a maximum of 38 occupants.

Where: Wembley Hotel, 40 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7EX

When: Application received - November 19, 2021 / Application approved - February 25, 2022

Reference: 21/4287

Further information: This scheme has been approved at the fourth time of asking, having been rejected on March 4, 2020 (20/0030), October 5, 2020 (20/2390), and on September 7, 2021 (21/2526).

Each time the applicant has modified the proposal to address the council's reasons for refusal. 

As a consequence, the most recent application - which was approved - includes a reduced number of maximum occupants in the HMO (38) and bigger bedrooms.

Withdrawn

Application submitted to build on land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10

An application submitted to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a period of five years has been withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal sought to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.

Where: Pitfield Way, Neasden, NW10 0PW

When: Withdrawal confirmed - March 3

Reference: 22/0273

Further information: No further information relating to the withdrawal of the scheme is available on the council's planning portal.

