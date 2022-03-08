An application to convert the Maitrise Hotel in Wembley into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been granted at the fourth time of asking - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish these two houses to erect a two-storey building with loft space for 13 HMO rooms - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish an existing pair of semi-detached properties to erect a two-storey building for use as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with 13 rooms.

Where: 88 and 90 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7HG

When: Application received - February 21

Reference: 22/0604

Further information: The proposed development would provide five rooms on the ground and first floors respectively, while the second floor would contain three rooms.

All rooms would have access to amenity space in the rear of the HMO, while parking provision stands at three spaces.

An application to change a now-vacant betting shop in Cricklewood Broadway into a restaurant/café has been submitted to Brent Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing betting shop - currently vacant - into a restaurant/café.

Where: 233-235 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3HP

When: Application received - February 24

Reference: 22/0700

Further information: The site has not been used as a betting shop since August 2020.

A previous application (21/4060) was refused in December 2021 because it failed to "establish that there would not be neighbour amenity impacts to the adjacent residential occupiers in terms of noise and odour".

Granted

What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing hotel into a 21-unit HMO for a maximum of 38 occupants.

Where: Wembley Hotel, 40 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7EX

When: Application received - November 19, 2021 / Application approved - February 25, 2022

Reference: 21/4287

Further information: This scheme has been approved at the fourth time of asking, having been rejected on March 4, 2020 (20/0030), October 5, 2020 (20/2390), and on September 7, 2021 (21/2526).

Each time the applicant has modified the proposal to address the council's reasons for refusal.

As a consequence, the most recent application - which was approved - includes a reduced number of maximum occupants in the HMO (38) and bigger bedrooms.

Withdrawn

An application submitted to erect a community building on land in Pitfield Way for a period of five years has been withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal sought to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.

Where: Pitfield Way, Neasden, NW10 0PW

When: Withdrawal confirmed - March 3

Reference: 22/0273

Further information: No further information relating to the withdrawal of the scheme is available on the council's planning portal.