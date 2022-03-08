Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or withdrawn in Brent
Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application seeks to demolish an existing pair of semi-detached properties to erect a two-storey building for use as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with 13 rooms.
Where: 88 and 90 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7HG
When: Application received - February 21
Reference: 22/0604
Further information: The proposed development would provide five rooms on the ground and first floors respectively, while the second floor would contain three rooms.
All rooms would have access to amenity space in the rear of the HMO, while parking provision stands at three spaces.
What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing betting shop - currently vacant - into a restaurant/café.
Where: 233-235 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3HP
When: Application received - February 24
Reference: 22/0700
Further information: The site has not been used as a betting shop since August 2020.
A previous application (21/4060) was refused in December 2021 because it failed to "establish that there would not be neighbour amenity impacts to the adjacent residential occupiers in terms of noise and odour".
Granted
What: This application seeks to change the use of an existing hotel into a 21-unit HMO for a maximum of 38 occupants.
Where: Wembley Hotel, 40 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7EX
When: Application received - November 19, 2021 / Application approved - February 25, 2022
Reference: 21/4287
Further information: This scheme has been approved at the fourth time of asking, having been rejected on March 4, 2020 (20/0030), October 5, 2020 (20/2390), and on September 7, 2021 (21/2526).
Each time the applicant has modified the proposal to address the council's reasons for refusal.
As a consequence, the most recent application - which was approved - includes a reduced number of maximum occupants in the HMO (38) and bigger bedrooms.
Withdrawn
What: This proposal sought to erect a community building on land next to St Raphael's District Office for a temporary period of five years.
Where: Pitfield Way, Neasden, NW10 0PW
When: Withdrawal confirmed - March 3
Reference: 22/0273
Further information: No further information relating to the withdrawal of the scheme is available on the council's planning portal.