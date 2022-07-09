Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Brent
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: To demolish the existing buildings to build new student accommodation, together with ancillary communal facilities.
Where: Fairgate House and Pitman House, 390-400 and 402-406 High Road, Wembley
When: Application received - June 21
Reference: 22/2225
Further information: The proposal is broken into three parts: a centralised core of up to 17 storeys, flanked by a 16-storey building to the west and a 13-storey building to the east.
A total of 349 student beds are included in the plans.
Submitted
What: To partly convert this building into residential use for eight flats, and to create a mansard roof extension.
Where: Le Junction, 47 Station Road, Willesden Junction, NW10 4UP
When: Application received - June 9
Reference: 22/2097
Further information: The residential offering is comprised of three one-bedroom flats and five with two bedrooms.
Approved
What: To convert the Picture Palace, which was once a Wetherspoons, into a cultural community centre.
Where: 26 Manor Park Road, Harlesden, NW10 4JJ
When: Application approved - June 17
Reference: 22/1480
Further information: The building has been empty since 2017, only used to host temporary pop-up activities since Brent Council acquired the site in January 2020.
Learn more about this proposal here.
Approved
What: To convert the former bingo hall in this listed building into a co-working and co-living space with a café on site.
Where: 1 Burnt Oak Broadway, HA8 5LD
When: Application approved - June 22
Reference: 20/1163 and 20/1164
Further information: The intended modifications have been specifically designed to preserve key features of the listed building.
Learn more about this proposal here.