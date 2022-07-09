An application to change the use of the Picture Palace in Harlesden to a community centre has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish these existing buildings for new student accommodation and communal facilities - Credit: Google Maps

What: To demolish the existing buildings to build new student accommodation, together with ancillary communal facilities.

Where: Fairgate House and Pitman House, 390-400 and 402-406 High Road, Wembley

When: Application received - June 21

Reference: 22/2225

Further information: The proposal is broken into three parts: a centralised core of up to 17 storeys, flanked by a 16-storey building to the west and a 13-storey building to the east.

A total of 349 student beds are included in the plans.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to convert the upper floors of this venue into self-contained flats and create a mansard roof extension - Credit: Google Maps

What: To partly convert this building into residential use for eight flats, and to create a mansard roof extension.

Where: Le Junction, 47 Station Road, Willesden Junction, NW10 4UP

When: Application received - June 9

Reference: 22/2097

Further information: The residential offering is comprised of three one-bedroom flats and five with two bedrooms.

Approved

What: To convert the Picture Palace, which was once a Wetherspoons, into a cultural community centre.

Where: 26 Manor Park Road, Harlesden, NW10 4JJ

When: Application approved - June 17

Reference: 22/1480

Further information: The building has been empty since 2017, only used to host temporary pop-up activities since Brent Council acquired the site in January 2020.

Approved

Brent Council has approved plans to restore and extend the former Mecca Bingo Club on Burnt Oak Broadway - Credit: Google Maps

What: To convert the former bingo hall in this listed building into a co-working and co-living space with a café on site.

Where: 1 Burnt Oak Broadway, HA8 5LD

When: Application approved - June 22

Reference: 20/1163 and 20/1164

Further information: The intended modifications have been specifically designed to preserve key features of the listed building.

