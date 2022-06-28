Brent Council has approved plans to restore and extend the former Mecca Bingo Club on Burnt Oak Broadway - Credit: Google Maps

A former bingo hall in Burnt Oak is to become a co-working and co-living space after plans for a total revamp were given the go-ahead.

The former Mecca Bingo Club is in a Grade II listed building that has been unused since the closure of the bingo hall in 2014.

A proposal to erect a part-seven, part-eight storey building comprised of co-working space and shared living units was submitted to Brent Council in April 2020.

The scheme - which also requires a separate application to alter the listed building - involves partially demolishing and restoring the former bingo hall, to which an extension will also be added.

Both applications were approved on June 22.

According to a planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicant, EEH Properties Ltd, the proposal's design aims to retain emphasis on the listed building.

The extensions - one of three-storeys to the roof, the other of seven-storeys to the side - will be set back for this reason.

Though three-storey, the roof extension has been designed to appear only one storey taller, while the side extension is in line with the height of the neighbouring residential development.

Many features of the building, which originally opened in 1936 as a cinema, will be retained.

This includes the entrance, which will become the access point for both the co-working space and co-living units.

The walls and ceiling of the auditorium are to be restored and preserved, with the existing stalls and main stage will be re-purposed for the co-working space.

Elements of the balcony seating will also be retained.

According to the planning statement, 127 co-living units have been included to cater to young professionals leaving university.

Reasons for their inclusion include a growing interest in flexible housing and the higher cost of independent living.

Furthermore, a café - which will also be accessible to the public - is proposed on the ground floor of the side extension.

Though intended to be car free, a total of 129 cycling parking spaces have been included.

Search references 20/1163 and 20/1164 for further information.