Ex Brent 'Spoons could become reggae museum

A former Wetherspoons in Brent could be turned into a reggae museum as part of plans to celebrate the area’s Black heritage.

Brent Council has ambitions to redevelop the Picture Palace, in Harlesden’s Manor Park Road, into a cultural community centre after it bought the site in 2020.

It forms part of its Black Community Action Plan, which was developed following the murder of George Floyd and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cllr Matt Kelcher said the site provided the perfect opportunity to help revitalise Harlesden by providing more community-led venues.

He said: “This used to be quite a grotty old Wetherspoons which didn’t really work out. It had been tried as a pub, but it was clear that there needed to be something else there.

"The council has looked at ways to improve Brent’s high streets and, through its Black Community Action Plan, provide more positive facilities for Black people to go to.”