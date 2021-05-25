Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

Published: 4:21 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM May 25, 2021

Cordons were in place in Neasden Recreation Ground as police continue to search for Agnes Akom, who is missing from Cricklewood - Credit: Andrew Coleman

Cordons were in place around a Neasden park at the weekend as police continue their search for a missing Cricklewood woman.

Agnes Akom, also known as ‘Dora’, left her home address in the Cricklewood Broadway area on the morning of Sunday, May 9 and hasn't been seen since.

A Notting Hill man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Agnes Akom went missing from Cricklewood on May 9 2021, last seen in the coat she is wearing here - Credit: Met Police

Cordons went up around the Neasden Recreation Ground in Aboyne Road on Friday May 21, with police stationed at the entrances.

Witnesses said they were removed on Monday evening.

A Met spokesperson said: "Searches are ongoing in north London in connection with the disappearance of Agnes Akom.

"Agnes’ body has not yet been found.

"Detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant.

"We are not prepared to discuss specific search locations while enquiries are ongoing."

Agnes, a Hungarian national who has been living in the UK for three years, was reported missing on May 11.

Agnes Akom is missing from Cricklewood and last seen wearing her faux fur white coat pictured - Credit: Met Police

As reported when she had been missing for nine days, Det Chf Insp John said Agnes had "not had any contact with any of her family or friends, nor has she been on social media, which is completely out of character".

Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street, Notting Hill, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (May 26) charged with her murder.

Police previously said Agnes came from Hungary five years ago.