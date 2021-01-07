Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe

Published: 4:03 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM January 7, 2021

The manager of a shisha cafe in Wembley was referred for a possible £10,000 fine after Met officers attended and said they found approximately 50 people breaching lockdown rules.

Met officers attended the venue on December 29 after reports of a large number of people smoking shisha pipes, watching football and playing loud music inside.

London was under tier-4 restrictions at the time and the group dispersed when officers arrived.

Police said 21 shisha pipes were found lit and still warm at the venue, which the Met has not identified.

North West BCU Cmdr Louis Smith said: “I completely appreciate that 2020 has been a tough year for many of us, but now is not the time for people to start getting relaxed about the rules that have been put in place to help slow and reduce the spread of this virus.

You may also want to watch:

“No one in the North West BCU, or anywhere else in London, is completely immune to catching or spreading Covid. Where officers see clear breaches, we will use the powers available to us to enforce fines.”

READ MORE: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station