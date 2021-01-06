Danny Hewitt: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station

Published: 5:42 PM January 6, 2021

A Kilburn man has been given an 18-month community order and 250 hours of community service after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Danny Hewitt, 23, of Third Avenue, was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 5 after being found guilty of assault by beating at the same court in December.

The crime was reported by vigilant railway staff at Royal Oak station on May 3, 2020, when Hewitt was seen arguing with his ex-girlfriend, and because of the witness testimony at trial, the victim did not have to give evidence.

The court heard the staff member initially called the police to report trespassing because Hewitt had attempted to climb a fence and retrieve a mobile phone which had been thrown away.

However, when the employee returned to the office to begin an incident report, he overheard screaming and shouting between Hewitt and Hewitt's ex-partner and returned to the scene with a colleague.

The woman was on the floor calling for help, and railway staff saw her being kicked and punched. She also suffered cuts to her head.

Hewitt was also given a 25-day rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £870.

Det Con Mahmudha Ali said: "This case highlights how third party reporting has ensured a violent domestic perpetrator can be convicted without evidence being given by the victim.

“I would like to thank the two witnesses in this case for firstly calling the police and preventing further harm coming to the victim and secondly for providing evidence, as without it this case may never have made it to court and justice served."

Det Con Ali emphasised that members of the public should feel comfortable reporting cases of domestic abuse to the Met.

He added: “I would urge anyone who may be at risk of becoming a victim, or has concerns about a colleague, friend or loved one – please call us, we are here for you.”

Victims of and witnesses to domestic violence can report abuse to a number of helplines, including the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.