Pensioner calls on Harrow Council to remove 'London's smallest bus lane'

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:56 AM February 3, 2022
Thousands of drivers have been fined for using “London’s smallest bus lane” in Northolt Road, Harrow

Thousands of drivers have been fined for using “London’s smallest bus lane” in Northolt Road, Harrow - Credit: Harrow Council

A pensioner has called on Harrow Council to remove a Northolt Road bus lane, saying it is "impossible to see or avoid".

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, is one of more than 7,800 motorists caught using “London’s smallest bus lane” since April 2019.

A Freedom of Information request found that, as of December last year, the narrow lane had generated the council £442,363.

The 83-year-old pensioner was slammed with a £65 fine after his wife inadvertently veered into the lane last month.

His objection was then overturned by Harrow Council on the grounds that "the onus lies on the motorist to exercise due diligence when observing the signs and lines which govern the restrictions".

The driver said it is difficult to avoid the bus lane when the road splits

The driver said it is difficult to avoid the bus lane when the road splits - Credit: Google Maps

He told the Times: "It's a reckless bus lane. It's impossible to see until it's too late.

"My wife needed to turn right, and that was the only safe way without hitting the island.

"I think it really needs to be removed, because people will get hurt."

A Harrow Council transportation spokesperson said the bus lane was implemented in 2009 and an additional sign was installed in 2013.

"We will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson added.

