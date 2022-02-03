Pensioner calls on Harrow Council to remove 'London's smallest bus lane'
- Credit: Harrow Council
A pensioner has called on Harrow Council to remove a Northolt Road bus lane, saying it is "impossible to see or avoid".
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, is one of more than 7,800 motorists caught using “London’s smallest bus lane” since April 2019.
A Freedom of Information request found that, as of December last year, the narrow lane had generated the council £442,363.
The 83-year-old pensioner was slammed with a £65 fine after his wife inadvertently veered into the lane last month.
His objection was then overturned by Harrow Council on the grounds that "the onus lies on the motorist to exercise due diligence when observing the signs and lines which govern the restrictions".
He told the Times: "It's a reckless bus lane. It's impossible to see until it's too late.
"My wife needed to turn right, and that was the only safe way without hitting the island.
"I think it really needs to be removed, because people will get hurt."
A Harrow Council transportation spokesperson said the bus lane was implemented in 2009 and an additional sign was installed in 2013.
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
- 2 Brent: Apply now for £10k to cover insulation and heating improvements
- 3 Happy QPR are a tough team to beat says Willock
- 4 Image released of man sought in connection with rape in Brent
- 5 Wembley teen killed in collision named as police seek to trace Ford van
- 6 David Lloyd gym and spa set to open in Cricklewood
- 7 ‘A real shame’: Fruit and veg stall closes after 90 years
- 8 Skipper, 83, returns to seas after life-changing surgery at Northwick Park
- 9 Wembley Arena date set for The Masked Singer tour
- 10 Two car collision at junction of A406 and Harrow Road
"We will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson added.