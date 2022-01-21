'London’s smallest bus lane' earns Harrow Council £440,000

Tight fit: The bus lane does not leave much room. - Credit: Google Maps

A 12m bus lane that is barely long enough to fit one bus has raised £440,000 in fines for Harrow Council, a freedom of information request has revealed.

In total, 7,854 motorists were caught using “London’s smallest bus lane” in Northolt Road, Harrow, between April 2019 and December 2021, which generated Harrow Council £442,363.

These figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Geoffrey Ben-Nathan, 77, who received a ticket for driving in the bus lane.

After conducting his own research, Mr Ben-Nathan said: “It must be the smallest bus lane in London – I’ve measured it and it’s just over 39 feet.”

“It’s difficult to see what purpose the bus lane serves. There is no lane at all – it is effectively a box along one side of a small triangular island,” he continued.

Mr Ben-Nathan successfully overturned his fine at a tribunal.

