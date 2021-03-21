Wembley tutor offering free tuition wins Points of Light award

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021

A Wembley tutor has been recognised with a Points of Light award from the Prime Minister.

Rupal Ragha, 34, started offering free sessions through her Big Brains Tuition organisation on Instagram in March 2020 in the hope of helping families who might not have access to laptops.

She has since provided maths and English tuition to thousands of children aged five to 16 during Covid school closures. It led to recognition from Boris Johnson on March 16.

"The award is a huge honour," she said. "I was in shock when I received the email as I didn’t believe it was real.

"I didn’t feel I deserved to be put in the same category as so many remarkable people that have also been awarded this by the prime minister like Sir Captain Tom Moore."

The former school teacher added: "I didn’t realise the impact it would have or how big it would become.

"Initially I only thought people in Wembley would watch, but now I have people from all over the world tuning in to my live lessons and sending me messages with topics they need help with."

Points of Light awards recognise outstanding individual volunteers.