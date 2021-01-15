Wembley tutor takes to Instagram to help with homeschooling

Published: 1:02 PM January 15, 2021

Rupal Ragha is offering free video lessons to children during lockdown on Instagram. - Credit: Rupal Ragha

A Wembley teacher has taken to Instagram to offer free lessons to families struggling to juggle home-schooling during the latest lockdown.

Rupal Ragha, 34, is offering free sessions through her Big Brains Tuition organisation in the hope of helping parents and families who might not have access to laptops.

She told the Times the idea was to provide sessions on maths and English, with viewers able to request particular topics.

Rupal said: "I started doing this in the last lockdown back when the schools first closed. It really caught on, people have watched all around the world."

She added: "Lots of kids don't have laptops so I wanted to do it on Instagram. Even if they're able to watch a lesson on a parent's phone, that's something."

The sessions, which deal with topics for children ranging between five and 16, are available on Instagram @BigBrainsTuition

