School's online success brings 'personal connection' in classroom

Published: 12:40 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 12:42 PM December 18, 2020

Senior staff at a Harlesden school have talked about their success broadcasting lessons into the classroom.

Staff at Newman Catholic College are streaming lessons back into the classroom via Google Classroom while at home.

The lesson is broadcast nto the classroom’s video screen, with a cover teacher on hand to resolve any issues. If a pupil in the same class is also self-isolating, they can log on at home.

So far, six teachers at the Harlesden School have taught classes at home while awaiting a Covid-19 test, meaning students get better quality of lessons.

Headteacher Daniel Coyle said: “We discovered that private schools were offering this to their students so were determined to give own students the same top-class learning experiences

"We worked extremely hard to finesse our online offer while the schools were partially closed, knowing that issues like this may well arise.

“We know how crucial it is for our young people to stay on top of their learning but also stay connected to their school, teachers and peers.

“We have truly outstanding teachers at this school who have strong bonds with our students. We knew that if they had to spend large periods outside the classroom that would impact learning.

“So far this has worked incredibly well for both staff and students. With infections on the rise, it is likely this will be an ongoing situation so we are glad we have found a solution.”

Deputy head of English Rossana Cottin taught for two weeks at home while self-isolating in November.

She said: “It was really reassuring that the students did not miss their English lessons. There is a very personal connection that exists between the teachers and students at this school.

“Even the best cover teacher cannot replicate that relationship. If I had missed teaching classes it would have had a detrimental impact on our students

“It also takes some pressure off the supply teacher, who may not be an English specialist. I think the boys responded to it fantastically, it worked really well.

“We are clearly living in very uncertain times so it is more important now than ever to create a degree of stability for our pupils. I think this does that.”