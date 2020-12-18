Brent schools to dish up free meals to vulnerable children this Christmas
Patrick Sproull
Two Brent schools are set to provide free hot meals to vulnerable families this winter.
Islamia Primary School and Mora Primary School have collaborated with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to ensure families in need don’t go hungry during the Christmas holidays.
The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-governmental organisation which strives to eliminate classroom hunger, and is helping this initiative by preparing nutritionally-balanced and hot vegetarian meals.
Both schools will open their doors to vulnerable families from December 21 to 23, and then again on December 29 and 30, serving around 200 meals.
Islamia Primary School headteacher Shiraz Khan said: “In these challenging times, when there is difficulty in recourse to public funds, many families have fallen into a vulnerable financial state.
“Therefore, in addition to free school meal vouchers, through our charitable hardship fund we are providing additional food baskets and data SIM cards for these families. As a community school, it is incumbent on us to act, as humanity is our common denominator.”
Adding to Mr Khan’s comments, Mora Primary School headteacher Kate Bass said: “We want to ensure that there is food for any family that needs it over the break.
“We know that there are many vulnerable families who need support in these challenging times, we must do all we can to help."