Mother of newborn baby found in Willesden canal urged to seek medical help

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:26 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 5:44 PM May 10, 2021
Cordons are in place on the Grand Union Canal where a baby's body was found

Cordons are in place on the Grand Union Canal where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

Police are urging the mother of the newborn baby whose body was found in a Willesden canal to seek medical help.

Emergency services, including paramedics, fire crews and marine divers, were called at 1.20pm on Sunday (May 9) to the body of a newborn baby found in the Grand Union Canal near to Old Oak Lane.

Emergency services activity on the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane. The body of a newborn baby h

Emergency services activity in Old Oak Lane where the body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane. - Credit: PA

Sadly the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Cordons remain in place.

An urgent investigation is under way to establish the circumstances.

Scotland Yard is also asking any witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services activity on the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane. The body of a newborn baby h

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane in Willesden - Credit: PA

Det Insp Sarah O'Toole, said: "We are concerned for the wellbeing and safety of the baby's mother and are urging her to seek medical help by dialling 999 or by going to the nearest hospital.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm also asking for the public to help us - the canal towpath is usually busy with walkers, runners and cyclists.

Forensics at Grand Union Canal in Willesden where a baby's body was found

Forensics at Grand Union Canal in Willesden where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

"Did you see anything in the last few days by the Grand Union canal near to Old Oak Lane or have you heard anything that might help us?

"If you have any information, please call 101 with reference Cad 3589/09May."

