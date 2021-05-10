Body of newborn baby found in Grand Union Canal in Willesden
- Credit: David Nathan
The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal in Willesden, police have said.
Emergency services were called at just before 1.20pm on Sunday (May 9) to the body of an infant found in the water near to Old Oak Lane.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
An urgent investigation is under way to establish the circumstances, Scotland Yard said.
A number of cordons are in place at the scene.
The Met has urged the baby’s mother to “seek medical assistance” by dialling 999.
Witnesses said that dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles could be seen in the area, close to an industrial estate in Park Royal.
A number of roads and pathways have been cordoned off, with police continuing to extend the area.
Emergency staff wearing diving clothing, such as wetsuits, could also be seen walking close to where the incident took place.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.
“Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene.”
Ealing Police said on Twitter: "Investigation underway to establish circumstances.
"We urge the baby’s mother to seek medical assistance via 999.
"Anyone with info pls call 101 ref 3589/09."