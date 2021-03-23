Wembley care home reunites families as Covid restrictions ease

Published: 4:48 PM March 23, 2021

Istvan Fenyvesi receives a visit at Middlesex Manor care home now Covid guidelines are easing - Credit: Middlesex Manor Care Home

Residents at a Wembley care home have begun receiving indoor visits from loved ones as lockdown rules are easing.

Middlesex Manor Bupa Care Home, in Harrow Road, can once again allow visitors to see residents in their rooms.

Covid guidelines have been tight around care homes since the national lockdown in March 2020 as elderly residents are some of the most vulnerable to the virus.

Rebecca Pearson, operations director at the care home, said: “We understand how important time with loved ones is for our residents’ happiness and wellbeing, so we’re delighted to restart these visits.

“We know how much it means for families to hold hands, and the tremendous lift this gives everyone.

"Families are a big part of our community, so we really pleased to be carefully reintroducing these visits again.”

Maria Stevenson with her son celebrated her 101st birthday at Middlesex Manor Care Home - Credit: Middlesex Manor Care Home

Great-grandmother Maria Stevenson was able to celebrate her 101st birthday at the home with her son on March 18.

Indoor visits are managed safely in line with national government guidance.

Each resident can receive one visitor, who needs to complete a lateral flow test showing a negative result before the visit.

Guests are also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) by staff.

Visits are arranged in advance to manage the volume of people in the home.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a gradual easing of restrictions, which includes visits to care homes.

Middlesex Manor has been working hard keep families connected during the pandemic with window visits and phone and video calls.

A new visiting pod has been installed that is fitted with screens to manage infection control.

Eileen Finnigan can now receive visitors at Middlesex Manor care home in Wembley - Credit: Middlesex Manor

Ms Pearson said a range of visiting options will continue "so residents can see more of their loved ones".

“Our teams have worked so hard, and I’m so proud of all our people who have been such heroes over the past year," she added.

"They’ve shown professionalism, compassion and kindness and gone above and beyond to make residents smile.

"We know the past year has been difficult for families too, missing contact with loved ones as well as wanting us to keep them safe.

"Their support, trust and understanding has been hugely appreciated by us all.”