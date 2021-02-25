Appeal to send Wembley great-gran 101 birthday cards to 'make her day'

Published: 3:05 PM February 25, 2021

Maria Stevenson will spend her 101st birthday at her Wembley care home - Credit: Middlesex Manor Care Home

Staff at a Wembley-based care home hope to celebrate a resident's 101st birthday next month with 101 cards to mark her "wonderful years".

Middlesex Manor Care Home, in Harrow Road, is sending out a plea to the community to send Maria Stevenson birthday cards to help lift her spirits and make her day extra special.

The great-grandmother, who has three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, turns 101 on March 18.

Maria grew up and lived in Valencia in Spain for 20 years before moving to England in 1954, where she met William Stevenson, to whom she was married for 44 years.

She moved to the Manor last year, is "quite the character and social butterfly" and enjoys regular video calls with her grandson to catch up on the family news.

Maria said: “Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I look forward to spending the day with my friends and carers at the home.”

Home manager Gretchen Olaguer Wheeler said: “The Wembley community has really come together over the last year, so we’re hoping that same spirit can get 101 cards to Maria for her birthday.

"In these unprecedented times, a show of community support like this would boost everyone’s spirits in the home.”

Anyone wishing to send Maria a card can post one to Maria Stevenson at Middlesex Manor Bupa Care Home, 119 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 6DQ.







