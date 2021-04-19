Queen's Park schoolboy loses leukaemia fight

Published: 5:30 PM April 19, 2021

Kiran Talluri Ferrer who has sadly died following his battle with leukaemia - Credit: kalyanclass.wordpress.com/

A Queen's Park schoolboy tragically lost his brave fight against leukaemia - the day before his 17th birthday.

Kiran Talluri Ferrer died in Barcelona at about 6am on Saturday April 17 after a "tough struggle" with a type of Leukaemia called T-ALL.

Kiran Talluri Ferrer with his family - Credit: Talluri Ferrer family

In a heartbreaking blog post his grieving parents said their "handsome, pacific, funny, tall and beautiful boy," was "adored and deeply loved by everyone who came to know him."

His mother said he died peacefully surrounded by his family after travelling to Spain in his final days to spend time where he grew up.

"There is nobleness and divinity in how he confronted the disease, the horrid treatments, the tremendous disappointments—and oh god, the pain, just the pain—with calm, without fear, never self-pity or blame or hate, nor asking why-me, grateful for the care and worrying about us, me Cris and his sisters Uma, Nila and Asha, and our life afterwards," she said.

Kiran, a sixth former at the school in Aylestone Avenue, was diagnosed with the very aggressive form of leukaemia in January 2020 when he was 15.

In one week, he raised a staggering £470,150 of a £500,000 target, to enable him to access the cancer trial treatment in Singapore.

School friends, staff, pupils and parents rallied behind the teenager with fundraising goals including a bake sale and a multi-mile Virtual Mission to the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.

Sadly the trial was unsuccessful as it had "little impact on the disease itself", said his mother.

Kiran attended University College Hospital, St Mary's Hospital and NUH. Speaking of the three hospitals, his mother said that the community nurses of Brent "have been the kindest most generous people we have ever met".

She also shared a text message from his school friend Ivo who described Kiran as the bravest, funniest and kindest person.

Messaging his friend a fortnight before he died, Kiran responded: "Thanks, but think of this as me finally getting to rest after so much physical pain.

"And please as a favour could you please let everyone at QPCS know I don't want them to be surprised."

To read the blog visit kalyanclass.wordpress.com/



