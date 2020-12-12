Schoolgirl's book explores a Pompeii rebuilt - but there is danger ahead

Published: 9:12 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 9:14 AM December 12, 2020

Deeva Karnani Shah with her first book, The Mysterious Island. - Credit: Sanjana Karnani

An award-winning Brent schoolgirl has released her adventure second book.

Deeva Karnani Shah published her first book, The Mysterious Island, in 2019, aged just eight.

The young author's second work, Poco’O’Lombo is Vesuvius, is now out as an e-book.

It is a story of two young girls and how with the power of faith, love and friendship they decode the Legend of Pompeii.

Mum Sanjana said Deeva is "on a mission to inspire young children to write and express their ideas through stories".

With The Mysterious Island, Deeva raised money for the children's charity Akshaya Patra Foundation UK.

She was awarded a 2019 She Inspires award, under the category of Special Mention - Bright Artist, at the House of Lords. She won a Pride of Brent award for Inspirational Young Person.

Both books are published via Author In Me and are available via Amazon. They can also be borrowed from Brent libraries.

