Schoolgirl's book explores a Pompeii rebuilt - but there is danger ahead
- Credit: Sanjana Karnani
An award-winning Brent schoolgirl has released her adventure second book.
Deeva Karnani Shah published her first book, The Mysterious Island, in 2019, aged just eight.
The young author's second work, Poco’O’Lombo is Vesuvius, is now out as an e-book.
It is a story of two young girls and how with the power of faith, love and friendship they decode the Legend of Pompeii.
Mum Sanjana said Deeva is "on a mission to inspire young children to write and express their ideas through stories".
You may also want to watch:
With The Mysterious Island, Deeva raised money for the children's charity Akshaya Patra Foundation UK.
She was awarded a 2019 She Inspires award, under the category of Special Mention - Bright Artist, at the House of Lords. She won a Pride of Brent award for Inspirational Young Person.
Both books are published via Author In Me and are available via Amazon. They can also be borrowed from Brent libraries.
READ MORE: 'Use a bin! Don't trash the world' - nine-year-old wins poster competition
Most Read
- 1 Church Road's Nines scoops top awards as MOBOs return
- 2 Appeal for witnesses after man dies at Wembley Central station
- 3 Schoolgirl's book explores a Pompeii rebuilt - but there is danger ahead
- 4 Shop Local: Queen's Park entrepreneur reinvents business as Christmas pop-up to survive pandemic
- 5 Two Brent men arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and crack cocaine in Hampshire
- 6 Brent to partner with other authorities and NHS organisations in major healthcare overhaul
- 7 Wembley Park heralds Christmas with music and ‘London’s tallest’ 25 metre LED tree
- 8 Family memories 'weave themes of community' in new sound installation
- 9 Hundreds of self portraits make up new Wembley artwork
- 10 Kensal Green stabbing: Harlesden man charged with murder