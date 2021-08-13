Published: 11:18 AM August 13, 2021

Neighbours will no longer be balloted on the future of St Raphael's Estate as regeneration plans have been deemed "unaffordable".

St Raphael’s Estate, which straddles Stonebridge and Neasden with more than 1,100 homes, was to be the first in the borough where neighbours would be balloted to decide its fate.

In a letter to residents Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt has now said only an "infill plan" can go ahead, meaning no homes will be demolished.

Instead all new homes built will be owned by the council, for rent to existing and new tenants.

Cllr Butt wrote: "Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, including uncertainty around the future availability of funding from the government, the redevelopment option is no longer affordable at this point in time.

"This means, as only the infill masterplan is affordable, we will not be going ahead with a ballot."

In line with a plan by London mayor Sadiq Khan to give residents more say on regeneration, Brent's Council agreed that those on the estate would get a vote.

The council developed two masterplans – one for infill development and one for redevelopment – which split the community.

In a tense meeting in April 2019 the Cllr Butt said there were "no plans" yet.

One resident who asked not to be named said they were "fine" about the plans.

"There will be change," they said. "Some residents are disappointed and some are angry, especially those who didn't want it to happen then realised they did.

"A lot of elderly people didn't want to move. The community's split half and half. I'm fine either way."

Cllr Butt wrote this month: "I want to reassure you that our goal, to build new council homes and make St Raphael’s a great place to live, has not changed.

"Alongside building new council homes, we also want to invest significantly in your neighbourhood and your community over the coming months and years."

He said work will start "straight away" with St Raphael’s Voice, the community board set up around the ballot, to identify and deliver improvements to the "day-to-day care of the estate".

He said cutting the grass more often, removing abandoned vehicles and cutting back the overgrown bushes and trees would be prioritised, as would ensuring house repairs are done on time.

He said Brent's cabinet will discuss funding in the autumn.