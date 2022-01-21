News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent Mosque vaccinates 10,000th person

Olivia Burney

Published: 5:10 PM January 21, 2022
Brent Central Mosque

Brent Central Mosque - Credit: Google Maps

The Central Mosque of Brent is celebrating administering a landmark 10,000th Covid vaccination.

The mosque opened as a vaccination centre in February 2021 and upon closing again in July that year, they had administered 9,000 doses.

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, the mosque’s vaccination centre reopened in November 2021 to deliver the Covid boosters recommended by the government.

The Central Mosque of Brent’s Covid-19 programme lead, Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, urged anyone without the two doses and booster, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The local community needs to be made aware of the risks of delaying or avoiding the vaccine and we must do everything possible to make the vaccine increasingly available and easily accessible,” said Dr Riaz.

“Let’s not lose focus now and drop the ball now as this is a match that we cannot afford to lose.

The Central Mosque of Brent offers a walk-in service on Fridays, 10am – 3pm.

