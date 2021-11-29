News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Housing

Omicron: Mosque reopens as vaccine centre to meet demand

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:34 AM November 29, 2021
Dr Raja Amjid Riaz with Clinical Lead and vaccination staff

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz with the centre's clinical lead and vaccination staff - Credit: Brent Central Mosque

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has led local health chiefs to reopen The Central Mosque of Brent as a vaccination centre. 

The measure has been taken to encourage vaccine and booster uptake to protect residents against the virus this winter. 

Between February and July, more than 9,000 were vaccinated at the mosque, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi and West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock. 

The mosque on Station Parade reopened for vaccines on Friday, November 26. 

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, Covid-19 lead at the mosque, said: “The number of cases and hospital admissions are increasing and as we approach Christmas and, with the emergence of a new Omicron variant from Africa, this service is essential.” 
 

Brent News
Kilburn News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Queens Park Rangers

QPR hoping players return for trip to Derby County

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
The Revd Canon Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy is joined by Sarah Mullally, bishop of London, and students.

The next bishop of Willesden chosen by school students

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
What is the Metropolitan Police's new handcuffing policy?

London Live

Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
How Havering's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

London Live

Covid-19: How Brent's current cases compare to November 2020

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon