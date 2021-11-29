Omicron: Mosque reopens as vaccine centre to meet demand

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz with the centre's clinical lead and vaccination staff - Credit: Brent Central Mosque

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has led local health chiefs to reopen The Central Mosque of Brent as a vaccination centre.

The measure has been taken to encourage vaccine and booster uptake to protect residents against the virus this winter.

Between February and July, more than 9,000 were vaccinated at the mosque, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi and West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock.

The mosque on Station Parade reopened for vaccines on Friday, November 26.

Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, Covid-19 lead at the mosque, said: “The number of cases and hospital admissions are increasing and as we approach Christmas and, with the emergence of a new Omicron variant from Africa, this service is essential.”

