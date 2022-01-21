Covid patient numbers in Brent hospitals remains steady
- Credit: Archant
The number of Covid patients in Brent hospitals has remained steady over the last week.
Government data shows there were 170 patients with confirmed Covid in hospitals run by London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH) as of 8am on Tuesday (January 18).
It was the fourth consecutive day that the daily count has been around that mark, after dropping to 149 last Friday.
The latest figure is consistent with a seven-day average of 169 and down slightly from the 182 recorded on the previous Tuesday.
READ MORE: 'We must learn to live with Covid' says health secretary on Plan B's end
LNWH manages three hospitals in Brent - Northwick Park and St Mark's near Harrow and Central Middlesex in Park Royal - as well as Ealing Hospital.
At last count, nine Covid patients were on ventilators across the trust’s hospitals on Tuesday - similar to the 11 recorded a week earlier.
The data, published today (January 20), does not make a distinction between patients who were hospitalised with Covid and those who tested positive after being admitted.
