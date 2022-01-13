Covid admissions at north west London hospitals appear to be steadying, data shows - Credit: PA

The number of Covid patients in north west London hospitals appears to be steadying after a spike over the festive period.

The latest government data shows there were 182 confirmed Covid patients in London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH) hospitals as of Tuesday (January 11).

This compares with 179 a week earlier.

LNWH manages three hospitals in Brent - Northwick Park and St Mark's near Harrow and Central Middlesex in Park Royal - as well as Ealing Hospital.

The number of Covid patients in those hospitals almost doubled between Christmas (93) and New Year’s Eve (178).

It has remained fairly steady since - peaking at the 200 inpatients recorded last Thursday, January 6.

Of the current Covid patients, 11 are on ventilators across the trust’s hospitals, which is consistent with numbers seen over recent weeks.