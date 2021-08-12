Enquiries continue after woman injured in 'hit and run' in Kilburn

Published: 9:39 AM August 12, 2021

Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital after she was knocked over in a road traffic collision in Kilburn - Credit: @LifeInKilburn

Enquiries continue after a woman was knocked over by a 'hit and run' motorcyclist in Kilburn.

Emergency services were called to Kilburn High Road just before 3pm on August 9 to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian.

Police officers and paramedics found a 31-year-old woman who was treated for leg and head injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she is being treated for "non life-threatening injuries", confirmed Scotland Yard.

A Met spokesperson said: "The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.

"We treated a woman at the scene for head and leg injuries and took her hospital."



