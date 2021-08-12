News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Enquiries continue after woman injured in 'hit and run' in Kilburn

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:39 AM August 12, 2021   
Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital

Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital after she was knocked over in a road traffic collision in Kilburn - Credit: @LifeInKilburn

Enquiries continue after a woman was knocked over by a 'hit and run' motorcyclist in Kilburn.

Emergency services were called to Kilburn High Road just before 3pm on August 9 to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian.

Police officers and paramedics found a 31-year-old woman who was treated for leg and head injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she is being treated for "non life-threatening injuries", confirmed Scotland Yard.

A Met spokesperson said: "The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

You may also want to watch:

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.

"We treated a woman at the scene for head and leg injuries and took her hospital."


Most Read

  1. 1 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
  2. 2 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
  3. 3 Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station
  1. 4 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
  2. 5 Northwick Park Hospital staff wear George Cross after Queen announcement
  3. 6 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
  4. 7 A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why
  5. 8 Party patrols to crackdown on noise nuisance in Brent
  6. 9 Five new signings for Wealdstone ahead of National League campaign
  7. 10 Leyton Orient 'unlucky' in Carabao Cup defeat to QPR says Kenny Jackett
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan set on targeting gun crime and gang activity 

Gun crime

Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Louise Kam is missing

Missing People | Updated

Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Ch

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon