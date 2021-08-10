Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
Published: 11:46 AM August 10, 2021
- Credit: @LifeInKilburn
A woman is in hospital after being knocked over in a "road traffic collision" in Kilburn.
London Ambulance Service was called to Kilburn High Road just before 3.50pm yesterday (August 9) following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
A woman was treated for leg and head injuries and taken to hospital.
The Met Police has yet to comment on the incident.
A LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.47pm yesterday (August 9) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Kilburn High Road, NW6.
"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.
"We treated a woman at the scene for head and leg injuries and took her hospital."
