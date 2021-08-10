Published: 11:46 AM August 10, 2021

Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital after she was knocked over in a road traffic collision in Kilburn - Credit: @LifeInKilburn

A woman is in hospital after being knocked over in a "road traffic collision" in Kilburn.

London Ambulance Service was called to Kilburn High Road just before 3.50pm yesterday (August 9) following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

A woman was treated for leg and head injuries and taken to hospital.

The Met Police has yet to comment on the incident.

Sadly an elderly lady has been hit by a runaway motorbike on Kilburn High Road. 😢 pic.twitter.com/tC0G4vVFhL — Life In Kilburn (@LifeInKilburn) August 9, 2021

A LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.47pm yesterday (August 9) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Kilburn High Road, NW6.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.

"We treated a woman at the scene for head and leg injuries and took her hospital."