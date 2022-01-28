Mohammed Salim, 18, from Wembley was killed in a collision on Harrow Road - near the junction with the North Circular Road and close to Stonebridge Park Station - in the early hours of Saturday, January 22 - Credit: Met Police

A teenager who died after being hit by a car near Stonebridge Park station last weekend has been named as Mohammed Salim from Wembley.

The 18-year-old London South Bank University student was pronounced dead at the scene in Harrow Road, near the junction with the North Circular Road, in the early hours of Saturday, January 22.

Police were called shortly after 2.30am and no vehicle had stopped at the scene, the Met said.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw a white Ford Transit Connect in the area around that time to come forward.

Det Sgt Rebecca Collens said: “A young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Whilst we have made an early arrest, any piece of information could help us establish exactly what happened.

"We know that one man approached the victim shortly after the collision and flagged down a passing car - we are very keen to speak to this individual.

“Did you see a white Ford Transit Connect in the area shortly before or after the collision? Please call us.”

A 59-year-old man was arrested around 5.20am the same day at an address in the Willesden area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was later bailed to return on a date in mid-February, pending further enquiries.

The Met said Mohammed's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 and provide reference number CAD 865/22Jan.