Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:54 PM January 22, 2022
Man arrested after teenager killed following collision with a car in Stonebridge Park

Man arrested after teenager killed following collision with a car in Stonebridge Park - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has died following a collision with a car in Stonebridge Park in the early hours of this morning (January 22).

Emergency services were called to Harrow Road near the junction with the North Circular Road at around 2.35am following reports of a critically injured man.

No vehicle had stopped at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

A18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by Met officers and London Ambulance Service.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Met spokesperson said: "Following police enquiries, a man was arrested at around 5.20am at an address in the Willesden area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol."

The Met’s investigation is being led by officers from roads and transport policing and are appealing for any information.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police should call 101, ref 865/22jan.

