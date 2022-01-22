Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car
- Credit: Met Police
A teenager has died following a collision with a car in Stonebridge Park in the early hours of this morning (January 22).
Emergency services were called to Harrow Road near the junction with the North Circular Road at around 2.35am following reports of a critically injured man.
No vehicle had stopped at the scene, Scotland Yard said.
A18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by Met officers and London Ambulance Service.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A Met spokesperson said: "Following police enquiries, a man was arrested at around 5.20am at an address in the Willesden area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol."
The Met’s investigation is being led by officers from roads and transport policing and are appealing for any information.
Most Read
- 1 'London’s smallest bus lane' earns Harrow Council £440,000
- 2 Teenager grabbed and pulled towards car in broad daylight
- 3 Residents lose appeal to save Brent leisure centre
- 4 Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car
- 5 Brent LTN removal set to be financed from 'existing council budgets'
- 6 Women attacked on way home from night out in Wembley
- 7 Roadworks and rail disruptions in north London over the next week
- 8 Brent Mosque vaccinates 10,000th person
- 9 Kensal Rise backstreets 'clogged with unused buses' group says
- 10 Covid patient numbers in Brent hospitals remains steady
Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police should call 101, ref 865/22jan.