Three men arrested in Stonebridge after guns and ammunition found

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:55 PM February 12, 2021   
Police

Guns and ammunition were found in a car in Stonebridge a day after a pistol was seized from a minicab in Neasden - Credit: Met

Three men have been arrested after three guns and 30 rounds of ammunition were found in a car in Stonebridge, police say.

At around 4pm on Thursday (February 11), detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime team stopped a Ford Fiesta in Barry Road.

The car vehicle was searched and three firearms and up to 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered, Scotland Yard said.

Three men, aged 24, 26 and 28 years old, were arrested and taken to a north London custody suite, where they remain.

Det Chf Insp Rick Sewart said: "The removal of three lethal barrelled firearms was vitally important to preventing serious violence on the streets of London.

“Being in possession of firearms and ammunition are incredibly serious offences that will not be tolerated.

"I am personally tremendously proud of the exceptional commitment and perseverance of my officers on Specialist Crime, removing weapons like these from the streets, bringing offenders to justice & saving lives.”

The vehicle stop was part of a wider operation targeting firearm offences in London.

On February 10, a pistol and ammunition was seized from a minicab in Neasden and a 25-year-old man was arrested.

