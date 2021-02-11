Gun and ammunition seized from minicab in Neasden
Published: 4:57 PM February 11, 2021
A man has been arrested after a pistol and ammunition was seized from a minicab in Neasden.
At around 11:00pm on February 10, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime team stopped a car as it came off the M1 near Neasden underground train, as part of a proactive operation.
Police say the vehicle, a minicab, was searched and a self-loading pistol and ammunition was found.
The back seat passenger, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and taken into custody suite.
Det Insp Jim Casey, said: “Being in possession of a firearm is a seriously dangerous offence and will not be tolerated.
“We will continue to protect the streets of London by working tirelessly to find offenders and keep people safe.”
Enquiries continue.
