Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Gun and ammunition seized from minicab in Neasden

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:57 PM February 11, 2021   
Scotland Yard

A gun and ammunition was seized from a minicab in Neasden - Credit: Met

A man has been arrested after a pistol and ammunition was seized from a minicab in Neasden.

At around 11:00pm on  February 10, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime team stopped a car as it came off the M1 near Neasden underground train, as part of a proactive operation.

Police say the vehicle, a minicab, was searched and a self-loading pistol and ammunition was found.

The back seat passenger, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and taken into custody suite.

Det Insp Jim Casey, said: “Being in possession of a firearm is a seriously dangerous offence and will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to protect the streets of London by working tirelessly to find offenders and keep people safe.”

Enquiries continue.

Gun crime
Brent News

