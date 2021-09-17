News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager charged over Sven Badzak death in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:37 AM September 17, 2021   
Sven Badzak

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Kilburn - Credit: Jasna Badzak

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Kilburn. 

Sven, 22, an aspiring lawyer, was stabbed to death on February 6 as he went to buy a bagel in Willesden Lane.

A 16-year-old boy who was with Sven was also found suffering stab injuries and survived.

A 16-year-old male is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 17) charged with murder and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old male.

Two other men have previously been charged with Sven’s murder and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old male. 

Rashid Gedel, 20, of Fenman Gardens, Ilford, and Shiroh Ambersley, 21of Matthews Close, Wembley, have previously been charged.

Both have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial at the Old Bailey on July 18, 2022.

Six other men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Anybody with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Kilburn News

