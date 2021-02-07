Man stabbed to death and teen critically injured in Kilburn

Published: 5:15 PM February 7, 2021

A 22-year-old man died and teenager critically injured following a "barbaric attack" in Kilburn.

Emergency services were called to Willesden Lane at 5.40pm on Saturday (February 6) following reports of a stabbing in Willesden Lane.

Sven Badzak was found suffering stab injuries.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR and he was taken to a central London hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services he died there, Scotland Yard said.

A 16-year-old boy was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on the street.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Sven Badzak, 22, was killed and a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following violence in Kilburn - Credit: David Nathan

An investigation has been launched by the Met's murder squad.

Det Chf Insp Darren Jones, said: “At this early stage we believe Sven and his friend became involved in an altercation with a group of males.

“As this group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group.

"His friend was also attacked but managed to seek sanctuary in a shop – however, he remains critically ill in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims who must be enduring unimaginable pain at this time; I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack."

He is appealing to anyone who was in or around the Willesden Lane and Kilburn High Road area at the time who may have seen anything to get in contact.

"If you were a road user and have dash cam fitted in your vehicle then please check this as you may have captured a part of this which could help our investigation," he added.

Chf Insp Guy Ellwood from the North West Basic Command Unit said: “This was a barbaric attack in a public place and the community will be rightly shocked. As a result you will see more officers on the streets over the remainder of this weekend and the coming days.

“If you have any concerns then please speak to them.

“I would also appeal directly to the community – violence of this nature has no place on our streets. If you know of any piece of information that could help identify those responsible, please do the right thing and contact police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5580/6Feb.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.